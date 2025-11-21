Enugu Airport Activates Emergency Protocol After Aircraft Nose-Gear Failure

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

An aircraft operating into Enugu from Lagos on Thursday evening experienced a nose-wheel fault while landing at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, prompting a swift emergency response and the safe evacuation of all passengers and crew.

The aircraft, identified by the registration number 5N-BZN, reportedly developed a malfunction in its nose landing gear at approximately 19:10 hours while touching down on Runway 08, causing it to become immobile on the runway.

The incident temporarily halted operations at the airport as emergency teams moved in to secure the area.

According to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), airport emergency units were immediately deployed to the scene following standard safety protocol.

The team included fire tenders, rescue personnel, and medical support staff who were placed on standby throughout the operation.

FAAN stated that its quick response was aimed at ensuring the safety of everyone on board as well as protecting airport infrastructure. The immobilised aircraft was secured while access to the runway and surrounding airside areas was carefully controlled.

All passengers and crew were successfully disembarked from the aircraft without any injury. They were transported safely to the terminal building using apron buses provided by airport authorities. FAAN confirmed that the evacuation process was completed at 19:48 hrs.

The Aerodrome Rescue and Firefighting Services (ARFFS) maintained full presence at the site during the incident, ensuring that any potential escalation was immediately addressed. Their positioning allowed the rescue and evacuation exercise to proceed smoothly.

Airport officials also worked to assess the extent of the mechanical fault and began efforts to remove the aircraft from the runway to restore normal flight operations.

FAAN, however, assured travellers that safety remained its top concern during the process.

Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at FAAN, Henry Agbebire, who signed the official statement, reiterated that the agency prioritises the protection of passengers, crew members, and airport users at all times. He emphasised that immediate action is always taken whenever incidents like this occur.

He further noted that the public will continue to receive updates as more verified information becomes available, especially concerning the condition of the aircraft and the full restoration of runway services.

The incident has once again highlighted the importance of rapid emergency preparedness at Nigerian airports, with FAAN’s coordinated response helping avert what could have been a more serious situation.