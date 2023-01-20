Enugu: Alleged Murderer Of 9-Yr-Old Arraigned, Remanded

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

One Ujunwa Ugwuoke (female), aged 29, was Thursday arraigned in the Enugu North Magistrates’ Court of Enugu State over alleged killing of one Precious James Korshima, 9.

Advertisement

Her arraignment followed the conclusion of the investigation of her case by the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (State CID) of the Enugu State Police Command.

The suspect, who had the deceased as a house-help, was remanded in the Custodial Centre.

The magistrate ordered the transfer of the case-file to the Office of the Attorney General of Enugu State for perusal and legal advice.

The command’s public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, in a release, stated that, “The investigation conducted into the case revealed that the suspect confessed to have, during the night hours of 8th November 2022, beaten and caused the death of the minor, who was her house-help, in her residence at Fidelity Estate, Okpara Avenue, Enugu.

“Thereafter, in the morning hours of the following day, she took the lifeless body of the child to the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku-Ozalla, for medication attention.

Advertisement

“However, upon getting confirmation of her death by doctors on duty, she immediately took and dumped her corpse in a refuse dump site along Ugbo-Nwagidi Village Road, Enugwueze Uno-Ituku community in Awgu Local Government Area.

“She evaded to Abakaliki in Ebonyi State, from where she sent a false alarm claiming that the deceased, her little child and herself, were kidnapped on 9th November 2022, on her way back home from Independence Layout, Enugu, where she had gone to refill her Gas Cylinder, and taken to an unknown destination.

“She further claimed that the kidnappers were demanding a ransom of twenty million naira (N20,000,000.00) for each of them.”

It was gathered that the suspect resurfaced on 16th November 2022, claiming that the kidnappers spared her and her child, but shot the deceased dead.

The case was initially reported at New Haven Police Division as a case of kidnapping, but was later transferred to Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Command and further transferred to the Homicide Section of the State CID Enugu, upon her confessional statement.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, CP Ahmed Ammani, while commending the efforts made by the Police Detectives to lay a firm foundation for the dispensation of justice in the case, charged parents to be mindful of who they entrust their unto ‘to avoid disheartening situations of this nature’.