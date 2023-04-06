Enugu APC Expels Nnamani, Chime, Okechukwu Over Anti-Party Activities

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The All Progressives Congress, Enugu State, Thursday, expelled former Senate President Ken Nnamani, former Enugu Governor Sullivan Chime, former Speaker Enugu state House of Assembly Barr Eugene Odo and the director general, Voice of Nigeria (VON) Osita Okechukwu.

The minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, was suspended while Mrs Flavour Eze was expelled from the party.

The development was announced by the state secretary of the APC, Mr Robert Ngwu, after the State Executive Council held in Enugu. He said the action was recommended by the disciplinary committee, which was adopted by the party’s SEC.

Our correspodent gathered that the affected APC stalwarts were found guilty of openly supporting other parties during the just concluded elections.

The state chairman of the party, Barr Ugo Agballa, said the affected members were ‘trouble makers’, adding that, “Now we can have peace in Enugu APC.”

THE WHISTLER reports that Chime, Nnamani, and former state chairman of the party, Ben Nwoye, openly campaigned for PDP’s guber candidate, Mr Peter Mba, during the March 18, 2023 guber election in the state.

Nwoye had accused the state chairman of APC, Barr Agballa, of disrespecting elders of the party, prompting their decision not to work for the party in the recently held general elections.

APC has never won any elective position in the state, our correspondent gathered.