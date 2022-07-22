Enugu: APGA Explains Choice Of Mrs Ugwuanyi As Deputy Guber Candidate

The All Progressives Grand Alliance in Enugu State chose Dr Mrs Edith Ugwuanyi as its deputy governorship candidate because of the party’s gender sensitivity.

Barr Hyginus Ugwu, APGA’s deputy chairman, Enugu State, stated this in an interview with THE WHISTLER in Enugu on Friday.

Barr Ugwu said aside ensuring female representation in the party, Dr Mrs Ugwuanyi has ‘a matching chemistry’ with Mr Frank Nweke jnr, the gubernatorial candidate of the party in the state.

He said, “The masses are yearning for a new government to restructure Enugu State. Dr Mrs Ugwuanyi is eager towards returning the state to its former glory. That is why she decided to join APGA, which is a credible and people-oriented political party.

“Again, having seen the credibility of our guber candidate, Mr Frank Nweke jnr, the man who believes in the interest of the people, our deputy governorship candidate will be able to effectively combine with Mr Nweke in moving the state forward.

“We also considered gender sensitivity. Dr Ugwuanyi has been in politics, and has seen first-hand how her fellow women are being sidelined by powers that be. Our party is providing the best options for Enugu masses, and has the interest of women at heart. The combination of Mrs Ugwuanyi and Frank Nweke Jnr will bridge the gap of what Enugu masses need in this century.”

He said APGA in Enugu State has brighter chances of winning the 2023 governorship polls because of what APGA stands for.

“To that end,” he said, “We are embarking on sensitizing our electorate on the best choice to make. We appeal to them to vote from their hearts, more so as the recent Osun guber election has shown that, probably, the time for credible elections in Nigeria has come.”

He said APGA would promote a private-sector driven economy to develop Enugu State in all ramifications.

Our correspondent reports that Mr Frank Nweke jnr, last Tuesday, announced Dr Mrs Edith Ugwuanyi as his running mate. He had during the announcement in Enugu promised to make Enugu an investment hub if elected.

Quoting him, “Under me, Enugu will not remain the same again. I walk my talk. As a governor, when I say that this thing will be and where it is going to be, so it will be.”

Dr Ugwuanyi is from Igboeze North LGA of the state.