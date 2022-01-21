Enugu Assembly Aspirant Worried About Neglect Of Ette Farm

Author and political analyst Osmond Enwemchi Onuh, Friday, said revitalising the moribund Ette Farm in Igboeze north local government area of Enugu State would be his focus if elected to represent Igboeze North State I Constituency in the state assembly.

He told THE WHISTLER in Enugu that, “If Ette Farm is well-managed, it could feed the whole state.

This is aside Uzo-Uwani which is the food basket of the state. It will create jobs for our teaming youths.

“Ette Farm was established by former Gov Okweslieze Nwodo at Ette. It is an integrated farming settlement that could have created wealth and employment if well-managed”

He said other moribund sectors that he would strive to return to life through legislation include Anambra Vegetable Oil at Nachi, Nkalagu Cement owned by the five southeastern states; and Anambra Manufacturing Company, ANAMCO.

On making Southeast economically viable, Onuh said, “I will move a motion for the establishment of Eastern Development Commission. This commission, if passed with other south-eastern states, would make Alaigbo the Dubai of Africa.”

He regretted that state legislators had become executive rubber stamps. In his words, “State assemblies would become viable through electing credible candidates into positions of leadership. If we continue to recycle same political jobbers who have no inkling of governance, we continue to move in a motion without movement.”

On the chances of his party, the All Progressives Party, ahead of next year’s general elections, Onuh said, “APC is a party to beat. The party didn’t do well in the state in previous elections due to propaganda bandied by the opposition, coupled with infighting among the members. But today, those issues are being sorted out.”

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for improving the election process in the country, adding that, “Elections are becoming free and fair.”