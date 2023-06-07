Enugu Assembly Clerk Evades Media Over Plot For ‘Secret’ Inauguration Of LP Dominated 8th State Legislature

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Dr Emmanuel Udaya, the clerk of Enugu State House of Assembly, Wednesday, evaded the media and failed speak on alleged secret plan to inaugurate the 8th Enugu State House of Assembly ‘at night’.

When our correspondent demanded from him to react to the trending news, Udaya sought the identity of the speaker. Upon identification as a reporter, he said, “I’ll get back to you soon. I will call you back. I am busy.” All efforts to reach him later became abortive as he refused to answer his calls.

A dependable source from the Labour Party, on condition of anonymity, alleged that, “The Enugu State government has perfected moves to secretly inaugurate the 8th House of Assembly in the state. This is in deferance to the current constitutional amendment which states that for any state Assembly to be inaugurated, no less than two-thirds of the members of the Assembly must be present.

“It was revealed that the clerk, Dr Udaya, had a meeting with the state governor, Mr Peter Mbah, with a view to hatching a secret module that will see the inauguration of 10 members-elect of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while excluding the other 14 members-elect of the Labour Party.

“The governor was asking the clerk if there was any way through which the Assembly could be inaugurated to enable his PDP who are in the minority to produce the principal officers without the Labour Party members-elect raising any objection.

“The clerk was alleged to have assured the governor that there were ways to achieve the objectives and that he could be trusted to do the job. The clerk suggested that a proclamation be made and date announced but no time.

“With this gap in time, he plans to invite only the members-elect of the PDP at an odd time and get them inaugurated in the absence of members-elect of the Labour Party. We gathered that the clerk had addressed all the workers to ensure that they report to duty whenever they are invited to do so, not minding the time of day.”

Osondu Okpe, a chieftain of the PDP in the state, however, said such plans were not made.

In his words, “The battle is between which of the parties produces the speaker. I know the governor is not interested in that as his major focus is to actualise his promises to the people of the state. He has started, and his mantra of ‘tomorrow is here’ has started manifesting.”