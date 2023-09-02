Enugu Building Collapse Claims Four Relatives

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Friday night’s building collapse has claimed four lives in Enugu.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the incident occurred at the Agric Quarters, Mgbemena, Coal Camp.

The four deceased persons are of the same parents, a source confirmed to our correspondent.

Mr Uche Anya, Chairman, Enugu Capital Territory Development Agency, ECTDA, had visited the scene of the collapse. He said the structure was not meant for human habitation, but for rearing animals.

He said, “As soon as we got the intelligence, we rushed to the place. Four children were killed.

“It was danger waiting to occur. The construction was irresponsible. The place should never have been occupied by human beings.

“The owners claim that they are doing animal husbandry and poultry. But it turned out that there are 44 rooms that human beings are occupying. Over 200 persons would likely by living there.

“The fence line was totally unacceptable. Sadly, the people we lost in that tragedy are innocent children and it is very painful.”

Anya assured that the agency would sustain its sensitisation to the public on safety measures to avert a recurrence.

He added that the compliance unit of the agency would make sure that structures erected by landlords and contractors abide by the stipulated guides.