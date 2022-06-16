Enugu Commercial Drivers Considering Quitting As Prices Of Diesel Skyrocket

Some commercial drivers in Enugu, mainly those driving long buses commonly referred to as Gbagba, say the high cost of diesel is gradually forcing them out of operations.

They told THE WHISTLER on Thursday that with the passengers’ reluctance to adjust to the diesel price realities, the business was no longer worthwhile.

Okechukwu Ogbodo said, “The price increase started from N250, then rose to N350. As at today, a litre is N820. You never know what they will sell by next week.”

Another driver, who refused to state his name, said, “I know four of our members who are now operating Keke. It is far better. The prices of PMS remain stable, but diesel is increasing everyday. I wake up everyday, with the fear of what the price will be.

“We are not the owners of the vehicles we drive. So, by the time we render accounts, we are left with nothing.”

John Okpe said, “Since I have been driving this bus, I have never had it so bad like this year. You work from Monday to Saturday with nothing to show. If you tell passengers that transport fares have increase, they refuse to ensure. They are mainly civil servants, and won’t mind not going to work because of increase in transport fares.”

A passenger, who said he is a staff member of a state ministry, said, “I can’t afford to spend more than N200 daily. I use N100 to go and N100 to return home.

“My salary has not increased from what it was four years ago. I don’t sell diesel, so they should not transfer the burden to me.

“When I can’t afford to go to work, I tell my colleagues in the office to sign the attendance sheet for me.”

It was gathered that a trip from Garriki to Holy Ghost bus stop which was N70 is now N100. Efforts made my the drivers to increase it in line with the rising cost of the diesel have always been resisted by the passengers.