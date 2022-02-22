Enugu Commissioner Escapes Assassination, Security Aides Killed

The commissioner for lands, Enugu State, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, on Sunday survived assassination attempt by the whiskers.

The incident occurred in Anambra when he visited the state.

However, his two police orderlies were killed in the attack.

The names of the late orderlies were given as Inspector David Adabu and one Inspector Solomon.

Our correspondent gathered that the two policemen were ambushed by the gunmen while returning from a visit to the state with the commissioner.

The gunmen had ambushed their Hilux van in a community in Anambra, shot and killed them while the commissioner and his driver were lucky to have escaped in his jeep, a source said.

The hoodlums reportedly made away with the riffles of the police officers.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, police public relations officer, Anambra State, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Awka.

Hon Chidi Aroh, a lawyer, was the Enugu State commissioner for information before being deployed to the ministry of lands