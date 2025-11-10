Enugu Community Reacts To Arrest Of Quack Doctor

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Residents of Ada in Obollo-Etiti, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, have reacted to the arrest of the medical director of St Joseph’s Memorial Hospital located in the community.

Those who spoke with THE WHISTLER on Monday claimed that the doctor, who is being investigated for alleged quackery, had been practising unnoticed for a long time.

Clifford Odo, a native, accused regulatory bodies of not carrying out their functions diligently.

“This hospital has been treating our people for a long time. Is it possible that the Nigerian Medical Association, Enugu State Ministry of Health, and the health unit of Udenu LGA are just waking up? I learnt that the illicit act of the alleged fake doctor became public because someone died in the facility. What about those who might have died before through the doctor’s unprofessional conduct? Regulatory agencies should sit up.”

Mr Ezinne Ugwuoke, however, said she would not comment until the police conclude their investigations.

“I still doubt what I was told. I was once treated at St Joseph’s. They handled me well. If the doctor turns out to be fake, I will appeal that he face prosecution. How can he be operating on people while he is not a qualified doctor?”

Our correspondent reports that the Enugu State Ministry of Health had arrested the medical director of the hospital for allegedly operating without a licence.

According to a release by the ministry, which was signed by the ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs Ugodu Avemaria, it was uncovered that the facility was unhygienic and unfit to be a hospital.

The ministry gave the name of the alleged fake doctor as Kenneth Mamah.

Quoting the ministry, “The enforcement team, acting on credible intelligence and complaints from concerned residents, stormed the facility recently, where they discovered that the owner has been conducting surgical procedures in his consulting room and other medical practices in an environment grossly unfit for any form of operative care.

“The self-proclaimed doctor had no medical licence, no professional training, and no authorisation from the state ministry of health. Despite this, he routinely performed surgical operations, endangering the lives of residents who unsuspectingly sought care.”

The release stated that the residents of the community were shocked to discover the fake doctor’s true identity.

The ministry’s Director of Medical Services, Dr Amaechi Mgbodile, in the statement, said the facility had been closed in line with the state government’s broader campaign to eliminate quackery, ensure patient safety, and enforce minimum standards across all health facilities.”

Dr Mgbodile added that no facility was permitted to conduct surgery without “proper registration, qualified health personnel, sterile equipment, and an approved theatre environment.”

It was gathered that Mr Mamah had been handed over to the police for investigations.