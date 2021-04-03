Enugu Council Boss Condemns Attempt To ‘Create Panic’ In LGA, Denies Gunduel Between ESN, Army

65 SHARES Share Tweet

The chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, Barr Cosmas Ugwueze, Saturday, condemned reports of an alleged gun battle involving the Nigerian Army, Eastern Security Network and Fulani herdsmen in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State as “mischievous” attempt to create panic in the area.

Social media platforms were awash with exports of the incident on Friday, but THE WHISTLER could not confirm it.

The council chairman, in a statement he personally signed, warned the detractors to desist from such act and always verify their information before peddling them to the public.

According to the statement, “The attention of Nsukka Local Government Council has been drawn to a false alarm capable of incalculable damage to the peace and security of lives and property in Nsukka Local Government and of course Enugu State, being circulated on the social media platforms, precisely Facebook, by one David Ani, an indigene of Nkerefi, Nkanu East Local Government Area, who is known to be hiding under the pseudo name of Odogwu na Nkanu, to circulate untruths and create panic.”

The facebook post had, according to the council chairman, alerted the public thus: “Happening now, there is gun battle between the team of ESN and military personnel and the military personnel removing their uniform”.

The chairman’s statement continued that, “Not done with his large appetite for purveying falsehoods, he went on in another post to claim that ’28 soldiers, 19 Fulani herdsmen down in Nsukka, Enugu State last nigh.

“We have the responsibility of informing the general public that there was and there is no presence of ESN anywhere in Nsukka Local Government Area, and there is no incident involving the Nigerian Army, or Fulani herdsmen in any part of the council area.

“The general public is hereby advised to go about their normal businesses without fear as Nsukka LGA is peaceful and calm.

“David Ani and his co-travellers are hereby advised to be more factual and reticent in their public posts and comments as they are capable of causing panic and serious security problems, not only in Nsukka, but in Enugu State as well.”