Enugu Council Chairman Wades Into Disputed Community Land

The Chairman of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, Mr Michael Ogala, has called for a truce over the disputed Ufu Enugu Ezike-Oba land dispute.

The chairman gave the warning on Monday during a joint security meeting with the Elders-in-Council of Enugu Ezike and the Ufu Enugu Ezike-Oba Land Committee.

He was represented during the meeting by the Chief Security Officer of the council, Mr Okechukwu Ali. It was gathered that the meeting was convened to find a lasting solution to the disputed land. The chairman warned land grabbers to steer clear of the disputed land until the matter was resolved.

Ogara advised those who want to know more about their community land at Ufu Enugu Ezike-Oba “to approach their respective village elders to ascertain how lands in the area were shared among villages in the past”.

The oldest man in Enugu Ezike, Agu Silas Eze-Okpe, expressed happiness with the intervention of the council authorities. He said Enugu Ezike “cannot afford to go into any form of crisis again”. He advised the youth to remain calm, warning that the only people the elders mandated to handle the affairs of the Ufu Enugu Ezike-Oba land were the land committee headed by His Royal Majesty Igwe Simion Osisi Itodo, the Eze Oha I of Essodo.

The eldest man charged security agencies to be on the watchout for those who violate the orders of the elders in council.

The Chairman of Ufu Enugu Ezike-Oba Land Committee, Igwe Osisi Itodo, and the Secretary, Nze Chidi Nwaome, commended the efforts to resolved the lingering land dispute. They assured the village heads of their cooperation to ensure that peace reigned among the land owners at Ufu Elugu Ezike-Oba.

THE WHISTLER reports that tension in the community had risen recently following an alleged trespass on the affected area by some youth of the community.