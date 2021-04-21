Enugu CP Deploys Operatives As Hoodlums Kill 2 Policemen

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The commissioner of police, Enugu State Command, CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, Wednesday, ordered the immediate deployment of the command’s operational and intelligence assets to identify and apprehend the yet-to-be-identified gunmen that attacked and set ablaze Adani Police Station in the early hours of Wednesday.

Adani is in Uzo-Uwani LGA of the state.

The CP gave the order during an on-the-spot assessment of the station, alongside heads of sister security agencies in the state.

The state police PRO, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed to our correspondent that the attackers stormed the station at about 2.30am.

He said, “The unknown assailants, who attacked the station in their numbers, were resisted by police operatives on duty and, in the ensuing gun duel, some of the gunmen escaped with gunshot injuries. Unfortunately, two of the policemen were critically wounded and later confirmed dead in the hospital.”

Ndukwe added that the commissioner, while commiserating with families and friends of the slain policemen, called on members of the public to assist the police with timely and credible information that would aid the arrest of the assailants. The CP, according to him, also urged residents of the state, especially owners of medical facilities, to promptly report to the police anyone suspected to have gunshot injuries.”

It is not yet clear if the attackers gained access to the armoury of the station.