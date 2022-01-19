Enugu CP Orders Manhunt Of Killers Of APC Chieftains

The commissioner of police, Enugu State Command, CP Abubakar Lawal, Wednesday, ordered thorough investigations into alleged killing of two members of the All Progressives Congress in Enugu.

THE WHISTLER reported that assailants, Tuesday evening, invaded the venue of a reconciliatory meeting of APC faithful at Obeagu Ward 3 party secretariat at Awkunanaw community of Enugu South LGA of the state.

According to the state police public relations officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, the CP ordered the ‘immediate launch of discreet investigations, rescue of one Mike Ogbonna (alias Okwadike) alleged to have been abducted to an unknown destination during the invasion, and the manhunt of the assailants, who are said to have shot sporadically and murdered two male members of the party’.

The victims, according to the source, are one Kelvin Nnaemeka Ezeoha (former Enugu South LGA APC chairman), and one Chidera Ogaba.

A yet-to-be-identified person is reportedly seriously injured.

Ndukwe said, “The CP, while assuring that no stone would be left unturned in fishing out perpetrators of the heinous crime, has urged political parties in the state and their members to ensure they timely notify the command of their meetings or other political activities to enable it to ensure adequate security of such events.”