Enugu Decides: LP, PDP Clinch Assembly Seats

Labour Party’s Ejike Eze has won the Igboeze North I State Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly in the election held March 18, 2023.

Eze scored 5703 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Angela Ezeja of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 4637 votes.

In another development, PDP won Uzo-Uwani State Constituency. Its candidate, Mr Chukwuma Martins Ekwueme, scored 6846 votes to defeat the Labour Party candidate, who polled a total of 5265 votes.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, got 293 votes to come third.

Meanwhile, there is tension as the state awaits the results of the governorship election. The frontliners are Mr Peter Mba of the PDP and Labour Party’s Barr Chijioke Edeoga.