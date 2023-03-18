Enugu Decides: Thugs Arrested In Isi-Uzo

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Some political thugs were allegedly arrested at Ikem in Isi uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State at about 0910hrs during the ongoing governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

A video trending shows the suspects being interrogated by operatives of the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

One of them was being asked: “You don’t know that there is no movement today. You say you are going to the Government House, and here you are at Ikem.” Ikem is the headquarters of the council area.

Another officer was also heard answering a superior officer that, “We arrested thugs. We are at Ikem.”

Isi-Uzo is the local government area of the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in the state, Barr Chijioke Edeoga.

The council chairman, Mr Obiora Obeagu, is reported to have sponsored the thugs. A source said he is also being held in connection with the attempted thuggery.

THE WHISTLER reports that Mr Obeagu and Chijioke Edeoga are from the same Mgbuji in Eha Amufu community.