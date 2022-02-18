Enugu Driver Arraigned For Killing Friend Over Concubine

One Simon Ogbu, a tipper driver from Ogbodu-Aba, who allegedly killed his friend, Hilary Agumuo, from Agushire-Ezimo, both in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, has been arraigned in court.

The counsel to the deceased family, Barr Elochukwu Ugwu, told our correspondent on Friday in Enugu that, “The suspect was arraigned on 8th February, 2022, before His Worship, I.M. Mama, the chief magistrate of Grade One Magistrates’ Court, Enugu.

As a result of the nature of the case, the magistrate declined jurisdiction and remanded the defendant at the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Enugu.

“In that case, the Department of Public Prosecution is being awaited. The matter was adjourned to 10th March, 2022.”

THE WHISTLER reported that Mr Ogbu used a stone to hit the deceased in the head, leading to his death on January 10, 2022 after brain surgeries at Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Enugu.

An eye witness, on condition of anonymity, had said that, “One Ebere Odo, Mr Ogbu’s concubine, had reported to the suspect that a man flashed a torch-light at her when she was bathing in an open place.

“Mr Ogbu had gone to beat the man in question. While they were quarrelling, Hilary had cautioned Ogbu over his activities with his concubine. Ogbu then left the man who was said to have flashed the light, and turned to fight Hilary, and used a stock to hit his head, leading to his death on January 10, 2022.”

The fight took place on 17th December, 2021.