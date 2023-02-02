Enugu: Drivers, Passengers Groan As PMS Sells At N500 A Litre

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Some commercial drivers in Enugu metropolis, Thursday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to find a lasting solution to the rising cost of petroleum products to avert breakdown of law and order in the country.

The drivers aired their views in the aftermath of Wednesday’s peaceful protest of residents following the selling of a litre of petrol motor spirit between N450 and N500 in the state.

James Ogbodo, a commercial driver, told THE WHISTLER that, “I can’t believe buying 16 litres of fuel at N8000. How many passengers are ready to pay for transport services at that cost?

“Unless there is a plan to cause problems during the forthcoming elections, otherwise, there may be another nationwide protest.”

A member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers at Abakpa, Obinna Akpa, said, “Passengers have devised means of going to their destinations. Instead of boarding buses at parks, they stand along the road to reduce the fare. It affects us adversely because we lack patronage.

“We mainly use Siena to shuttle between Nsukka and Enugu at N2, 000 per passenger. It was N1, 500 before the recent hike on petroleum products. Passengers are gradually shunning parks.”

A passenger told our reporter that, “I am a civil servant. I earn around N56, 000 monthly, and I live at Nsukka and work in Enugu.

“How can I cope? Instead of boarding vehicles at the park to pay N2, 000, I stand along Nike road. The highest private car owners charge is N700. If I am in a hurry, I enter keke to Ugwuogo at N400, and then pay N400 to get to Nsukka.

“The impact of this hardship is that civil servants won’t be going to work regularly. If I go twice a week, I have tried.”

Our correspodent reports that Wednesday’s protest grounded vehicular activities in Enugu metropolis. It also forced residents back home to avoid being lynched in case the protest turned violent.