Enugu: Ekweremadu’s Guber Hopes Waning As 68 Dev Centre Administrators Support Rotation

Sixty-eight development centre administrators drawn from the seventeen local government areas of Enugu State have thrown their weight behind the zoning arrangement of the governorship position in the state.

Their joint declaration however goes against the stance of former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu who had maintained that there was no zoning agreement in the state.

Ekweremadu, who is a frontline contender for the state number one seat, already has structures across the state ahead of the 2023 governorship election.

THE WHISTLER reported that Ekweremadu contradicted himself when a document for the zoning arrangement, which he duly signed, surfaced to the media.

The sixty-eight administrators, who identified themselves as Grass-roots Politicians, declared their support for the zoning arrangement among the three senatorial zones in the state: Enugu North, Enugu East and Enugu West.

The power is currently in Enugu North zone where the incumbent Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi comes from.

By the zoning arrangement, a governor from Enugu East senatorial zone will succeed him.

The administrators made their position known via a video in the aftermath of their meeting held over the weekend.



Aside Ekweremadu, who is from Enugu West zone, top contenders for the exalted position include Barrister Chijioke Edeoga, former member of the House of Representatives and immediate past commissioner for environment in the state; Prof Bath Nnaji, former power minister, and Mr Peter Mba, a business man.

Edeoga, Nnaji and Mba are from Enugu East senatorial zone of the state.