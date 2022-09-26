Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Announces System Collapse

Nigeria
By Chinedu Aroh

The authorities of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC), Monday, announced a system collapse.

The system collapsed at 10:51 am today, 26th September 2022, according to EEDC’s head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Emeka Eze, in a release.

According to him, “This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.

“Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.”

This is coming a day after Ndigbo Forum, a group protecting the welfare of the Igbo, called for the revocation of licenses granted to DISCOs because of their corrupt practices and scams, especially in the South East.

