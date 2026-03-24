Enugu Electricity Distribution Coy Launches Quick Response System

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MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited (MEDL), which is in charge of electricity distribution in Enugu State, has launched a

Response System (QRS), a customer-focused service meant to fasten electrical faults repair time in the state.

The company’s Managing Director, Mr Ernest Mupwaya, stated this in Enugu during the administration of oath on the engineers of the company.

Mupwaya said, “Today, with the launch of the Quick Response System (QRS), we are demonstrating that we are not just making promises—we are taking concrete action._

He said the concept was designed to enhance the company’s operational responsiveness by ensuring that faults across its network were addressed swiftly, efficiently, and safely.

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According to him, “Our engineers and field teams have undergone targeted training—not only in rapid fault resolution, but also in customer service and safety. We recognise that resolving a fault is not just a technical task—it is a service to a customer, a business, a household, and a community.

“To deliver on this commitment, we are deploying fully equipped response teams operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, across six operational districts—two in Abakpa, and two in Ogui, and one each Nsukka, and Awkunanaw.”

Mupwaya said the initiative was strategically positioned to reduce response times, improve coordination, and “ensure that when faults occur, our response time is immediate and effective”.

Dr Steve Dike, member of Board of MainPower, said that the board was committed to supporting MainPower management in this transformation.

Dike said the board would continue to provide the oversight needed to ensure that the QRS initiative and progress were real, measurable, and sustained.

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Quoting him, “This is a signal of intent. It is a sign that MainPower is serious about improving service and doing things differently. And to everyone here today, let us remember that transformation is not a single event. It is something we build every day, through the choices we make and the standards we uphold.”

Dr Chuka Akunne, Commissioner for Enugu Electricity Regulatory Commission (EERC) in-charge of Organisational Support, commended MainPower for the initiative and the perfection of logistics towards it.

He said, “EERC is impressed with this noble initiative meant to put service delivery at the centre of MainPower operations. EERC will continue to support MainPower to provide best services for Enugu State residents.”