Enugu Enacts Bill To Regulate Cattle Herders After Killings In Uzo-Uwani LGA

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Enugu State House of Assembly passed the Public Ranch Bill on Tuesday. The new legislation when signed into law will empower the state government to establish an agency specifically tasked with overseeing both government-owned and private ranches across Enugu.

The bill’s passage comes after a recent tragedy in Nimbo, Uzo-Uwani LGA, where at least four people were killed. Enugu lawmakers view this legislation as a critical step towards preventing future violence.

Advertisement

Clifford Obe, representing Igbo-Eze North Constituency II, explained that the bill will require herders to register upon entering any community.

“The bill will help people not to be afraid. It will make it a must for herders to register whenever they enter into any community. It will reduce crime and how cattle mess up our city and rural communities because there would be an agency on ground to guide the herders.

“Above all, the state government would be able to collect tax from the herders, who before now didn’t pay any tax,” Obe said.

Okechukwu Aneke, representing Udi South Constituency, emphasized that the legislation is not targeted at any particular ethnic group. Instead, it aims to regulate all individuals involved in herding activities.

Advertisement

“This agency, when established, will have a designated area where the cattle and their herders will be stationed. Any herder, who is found in our bush and not in the designated place, should be treated as an intruder and a kidnapper,” he added.