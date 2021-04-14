Enugu First Lady Calls For End To Crimes Against Women

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Enugu First Lady Mrs Monica Ugwuanyi, Wednesday, called for an all-inclusive and sustained crusade to stem the tide of domestic violence, sexual abuse, female genital mutilation, public harassment, among other forms of violence against women.

She stated this during an event marking an end to the state and zonal campaign against gender-based violence held at the Okpara Square, Enugu.

Mrs Ugwuanyi frowned at the level which violent behaviour had eaten deep in society, adding that, “not only women are victims of gender violence, some men are also beaten by their wives, “While regretting how children were being molested by their fathers and relatives, Mrs Ugwuanyi called for collective efforts towards eradication of such trends.

She also called on residents of the state to key into the ongoing vaccination against COVID-19 as a way of eradicating the pandemic.

She further advised women to actively participate in politics to liberate themselves from the shackles of maladministration.

In her words, “Let us come together and speak with one voice. We have the numerical strength. We can vote in our members provided we are united.”

Speaking on the topic, “The Current Wave of COVID-19 and Necessary Containment Measures”, a consultant public health physician, Dr Nwachukwu Ugwunna, said the last COVID-19 lockdown created ample opportunities for people to assess the level of gender-based violence among families and the society at large. According to him, the poverty and frustration engendered by the last lockdown skyrocketed the level of gender violence within the family level. He therefore called on the residents to get vaccinated to avert a recurrence.

In a lecture on “Yellow Fever Symptoms, Prevention and Vaccination”, the deputy incident manager, Emergency Operations Centre, Enugu State Ministry of Health, Dr Uchechukwu Joel Okenwa, lamented that yellow fever had claimed many lives, and urged the people to avoid anything that would make them prone to the disease. He enjoined the people to keep their environment clean, clean gutters, stagnant water, wear long-sleeves and vaccinate themselves to check yellow fever, stating that there was currently no medicine for the disease.