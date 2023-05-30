Enugu Governor Mbah Appoints Prof Onyia As SSG

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The governor of Enugu State, Mr Peter Mbah, Tuesday, announced the appointment of Prof Chidiebere Onyia as the secretary to the state government (SSG).

Mbah stated this via his verified Facebook page. It was gathered that until his appointment, Prof Onyia was the managing director of the United Kingdom Nigeria Infrastructure Facility as well as the lead strategy advisor for the Federal Government of Nigeria, World Bank Group Power Sector Recovery Programme, and has over the years rendered services to different international organizations and countries, among them the United Nations, Germany and Russia.

Mbah stated that, “Prof Onyia is a visiting professor of education at Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu; a former visiting professor at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and serves on the Governing Council of two private Nigerian universities.”

The new SSG holds a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences, a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction, and a doctorate degree in educational leadership. He also had a post-doctoral scholarship in education policy from Ivy League Peabody College, Vanderbilt University.

Mbah added that, “Prof Onyia, with over 25 years of experiences in leadership, innovation, strategy, institutional reforms and research, has received numerous international and national awards and accolades for leadership excellence and for his outstanding contributions to the education sector. He is well published and a certified educational consultant, researcher, presenter, mentor and author of many books.”