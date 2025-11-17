Enugu Govt Adopts Computer-Based Test For Civil Servants’ Promotion

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Government of Enugu State has adopted computer-based tests for the 2025 promotion exercise for qualified civil servants in the state.

The Chairman of the Enugu State Civil Service Commission (ESCSC), Mr Robinson Odo, stated this through an official circular to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) seen by THE WHISTLER.

According to him, the promotion exercise would come with a major innovation, as senior officers on Grade Level 12 and above would undertake a Computer-Based Test (CBT) for their promotion assessment.

He explained that the introduction of CBT aligned with Gov Peter Mbah’s e-governance agenda and the digital upskilling programmes recently coordinated by the Office of the Head of Service and the Office of the Governor on SMEs and the digital economy.

Quoting him, “This marks a new chapter in our promotion system. By adopting CBT for senior officers, the governor is reinforcing transparency, accountability and improved productivity. He has always emphasised digital literacy, and this exercise further demonstrates that he is committed to modernising the service.”

He said the approval would encourage civil servants to commit themselves “even more diligently to their responsibilities, knowing that the administration places a high premium on merit and career progression”.

Mr Odo commended the governor for creating a supportive environment for workers through improved welfare initiatives, regular payment of salaries, and continuous professional development programmes. He said these efforts were already yielding positive results as productivity levels and service delivery standards across MDAs continued to rise.

In his words, “With all the investments in infrastructure, water, education, healthcare and environmental sanitation, the governor is strengthening it with digital tools, training and opportunities for growth. This 2025 promotion exercise is yet another demonstration that the governor values the people who keep the machinery of government running.”

He urged eligible civil servants to take advantage of the exercise and assured them that the Commission remained committed to a transparent, merit-based process that reflects the governor’s vision for a modern, innovative and service-oriented public sector.

Meanwhile, the Head of Service, Dr Godwin Anigbo, has also expressed the readiness of the state workforce for the 2025 promotion exercise, noting that civil servants had undergone intensive digital literacy training within the past months.

Dr Anigbo commended the governor for ensuring that all civil servants were exposed to computers. According to him, workers across MDAs had already been fully onboarded into the state’s digital workflow systems and “are now capable of transmitting official mail, documents, correspondences and conveyances via internet-based platforms”.