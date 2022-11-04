Enugu Gov’t Boosts Security Along Major Road Infested By Kidnappers

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following the increasing cases of kidnapping along Enugu-Opi-Nsukka road by Agu- Ekwuegbe, the state government has adopted varying measures to restore sanity on the road.

Advertisement

One of them is clearing of surging bushes on both sides of the road. It was learnt that the hitherto bushy areas of the road provided avenues for the kidnappers to easily swoop on motorists who they kidnap for ransom.

A security expert, Mr Osmond Itodo, said the measure being adopted would help in checking the excesses of the kidnappers.

According to him, “The measure is in the right direction. Before now, the perpetrators will simply hide in the bushes very close to the road, halt vehicles and abduct whoever they wanted without hindrances. With the ongoing clearing of those bushes, kidnap operations are made difficult because motorists can easily see both sides of the road with ease. It will also help the security agencies to respond swiftly in emergencies.”

Anene Ekwueme, a native of Ugwuogo-Nike, which shares boundaries with Ekwegbe, said, “It is very good to clear the bushes along the road. The forest stretches long distances, but the government has the capability to clear the black spots.”

Advertisement

Apart from clearing the bushes, the state government is also installing solar-powered lights at some strategic locations along the road.

Visible among them is the newly constructed Mopol Barracks in the heart of the black spots. A police checkpoint is located in front of the barracks, and with the streetlights, the operations of security operatives have been enhanced.

A retired security personnel, Charles Ugada, said, “It is a motivation for security personnel. The barracks itself is a novel project. With that, police personnel easily have an operational base. It kills morale when operatives are deployed to crime-prone areas without shelters even when rain falls.”

Our correspodent reported that a former secretary to the state government, Dr Dan Shere, was last Thursday kidnapped along the road. He was released some days later. It was not clear if ransom was paid.

Some students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, who were returning to the university after the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities was called off, were also kidnapped along the same route. They were later released after ransom was allegedly paid.