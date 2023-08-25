Enugu Gov’t Investigates Deaths Of Varsity Students

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Enugu State government, Friday, said it would carry out thorough investigations into recent deaths of students of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Agbani.

THE WHISTLER reported that the National Association of Nigerian Students called for the closure of the university following the death of five students within a short period of time.

The university authorities had also clarified that shutting down the university was not justified because the deaths occurred outside the campus, including those that died on a motor accident, and from generator fumes.

The state delegation to the campus was led by the secretary to the state government (SSG), Prof Chidiebere Onyia.

Onyia said, “We are here for a preliminary fact-finding mission concerning what we have read on the social media, and a few of them was also communicated to us directly.

“The governor asked us to ascertain the veracity of a few comments made on social media through the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

“The governor is interested in making sure this university reflects the standard of a world-class university, and that the health and security of lives are treated as sacrosanct.

“We are going to work diligently to see if there are gaps to come up with recommendations that can address any gap identified. We have inspected the facilities now, and from what we have seen and heard, we are clear that the intention behind the social media post may have been to mislead members of the public.

“We want to ensure that parents that sent their kids to study here will also receive them back in good health.”

The State’s Health Commissioner, Prof Emmanuel Obi, said the news about students’ deaths in the university campus was not verified, adding that “people who had no experience on health rushed to the social media to push the falsehood.”

He said, “We have the state epidemiology unit, a department of public health that looks into such stories. The state has an extensive disease surveillance network in all the local governments. The moment the information came, we started by sending the disease surveillance and notification officer in Nkanu West Local Government of which Agbani is one.

“The officer investigated and reported to the ministry, and the ministry had done its own preliminary investigation. The report is that we still have independent unrelated cases of deaths that included students of ESUT as a university.”

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Aloysius Okolie, said the misinformation emanated after the July 17, 2023 election of ESUT chapter of NANS.

According to him, some students who lost elections, resorted to fake news against the institution.

He said, “We had to trace the deaths. Hitherto, we had a case of two deaths. We are aware of what happened at off-campus at GRA, ESUT College of Medicine, where a lady and her boyfriend were in a room and one of them died and the other survived. The provost said as soon as they finish autopsy, the report will be on my table.

“The one that the Registrar also reported to me was said to have died somewhere in Abia State, and that she had been away for three months. We got the contact of the family, wrote a condolence letter and approved the sum of ₦100,000 for the family.

“Then, there was a former National Youth Service Corps member that reported from the South West and left on ground of being sick, and three months later, she died. We sent our condolence letter and some sum of money.

“The other one that happened was an accident in Enugu. The student went to church in Enugu and had accident on the way back and died. Another lady that had been battling a terminal disease, anemia, died and we saw it on social media.

“So, we have to be careful about the things we read on social media.”

The Director of Medical Services of the university, Dr Njideka Kenneth-Njoku, said none of the deaths occurred on campus.