Enugu Govt Nullifies Underage Girl’s Marriage

The Enugu State government has nullified a marriage between a teenage girl, one Miss Amarachi, said to be 13 years old, and a yet-to-be-named man.

The illegal marriage took place at Enugu Ezike, Igbo-Eze North Local Government of the state.

The nullification was announced by the state Commissioner for Gender, Women and Children Affairs, Hon Ngozi Eni, on Thursday. The commissioner said the state had to intervene because the act was illegal.

Before the nullification, the commissioner had invited the parties. The parties, it was gathered, did not honour her invitation.

Consequently, the couple was arrested on the orders of the state. A source in the ministry stated that, “The commissioner, upon their failure to appear before the ministry, made arrangements whereby they were arrested: the parents, the parents of the said groom, the groom and the matchmaker, a native doctor.”

The teenage wife, it was gathered, confessed to being forced into the marriage.

Meanwhile, the parties were handed over to the security authorities for further investigations.

The commissioner assured that the state government would take necessary measures to nurture and empower Amarachi through education, while the marriage would be nullified.

Hon. Eni thanked the Chairman of Igbo-Eze North Local Government, Hon. Uche Ogalla; the House of Assembly member representing the constituency; and the Chairman of the Enugu State Civil Service Commission for their swift response.