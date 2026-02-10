Enugu Govt Shuts Down Bet9ja Operations

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The operations of KC Gaming Networks, operators of the Bet9ja brand, have been shut down in Enugu State, THE WHISTLER reports.

The action followed recurring violations of the Enugu State Gaming and Lottery Law by the company, the state government said on Tuesday.

To that end, the state has sealed the company’s head office in Enugu. It was carried out by the Enugu State Gaming and Lotto Commission, acting on a court order issued by the High Court of Enugu State.

According to the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Prince Arinze Arum, the shutdown was a result of repeated efforts by the state to secure compliance from the operator.

He stated that, “We are here to enforce compliance with the Enugu State Gaming and Lottery Law. Severally, we have had several communications with KC Gaming Networks concerning their infractions and regulatory breaches. The company ignored multiple warnings, administrative notices, and entreaties from the commission, particularly on issues relating to licence revalidation, outstanding fees, and other statutory obligations.”

Arum said many warnings and administrative notifications were sent to the company, but they ignored all the entreaties, particularly those relating to their financial responsibilities to the state and other regulatory guidelines.

He said the enforcement marked a total shutdown of Bet9ja’s operations in the state.

“Today, we are here to enforce that compliance,” quoting Arum. “That is why we are shutting down the operations of KC Gaming, the owners of the Bet9ja brand. This action commenced at their Enugu office, and it is a total shutdown. We will also move around the state to shut down all their outlets.”

According to him, the state government was committed to ensuring strict compliance with the law, regardless of the size or influence of any operator.

“We are serious about compliance and about operators playing by the rules. There is no operator or company above the law. If you break the law, you must face the consequences.”

He said the commission had exhausted all administrative remedies before resorting to enforcement.

“There has been a series of deliberate neglect of the commission’s instructions and directives, all based on the law and existing regulations. For example, we asked them to revalidate their licence, and they ignored it. We issued demand notices for outstanding fees owed to the state, and those were also neglected.”

Arum also spoke on the alleged over billing by the state. He said, “All fees, payments, and taxes are determined through proper assessment, in line with the law and regulations. No genuine operator will claim that the state government imposes arbitrary or unreasonable charges. Whether an operator is big or small, any violation of the law or regulations will attract consequences and penalties. We insist on total compliance.”

It was gathered that the shutdown followed an ex-parte order granted by the High Court of Enugu State, presided over by Justice H.O. Eya, in Suit No. 6/54/2025 between the Enugu State Gaming and Lottery Commission and KC Gaming Networks.

The court had authorised the commission “to seal, distrain upon, lock up and restrict access to the respondent’s gaming business premises situate within Enugu State for failure to remit duly demanded gross gaming revenue, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed in court.”

The Enugu State Government said it would continue to enforce compliance across the gaming sector, and warned that allowing regulatory breaches to go unchecked would send the wrong signal to other operators.