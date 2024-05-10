Enugu Govt Signs N100bn Pact To Revive United Palm Products Ltd

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Enugu State government, Friday, signed a N100bn pact with Pragmatic Palms Limited, a subsidiary of Diamond Stripes Limited, to resuscitate the state-owned moribund United Palm Products Limited.

United Palm Products Ltd is among the agricultural initiatives of Nigeria’s first President, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, which was implemented by former Premier of the Eastern Region, Dr Michael Ọkpara. The farm has been moribund for over three decades.

Speaking during the signing of the agreement at the Government House, Enugu, Governor Peter Mbah said the move was in line with his administration’s determination to grow the state’s economy from $4.4bn to $30bn.

He said, “This agreement represents a major leap in our quest towards the revival of our dormant assets in line with our vision. This investment outlay of over N100bn is very significant because we also see agriculture beyond food security. We see agriculture as business.”

He assured the partners that the state would fulfill its share of the deal, and further provide the ease of doing business.

In his words, “We are going to make sure that this partnership works for the benefit of the company and also Enugu State. What we are doing here today will mark the beginning of great things ahead.”

The state Commissioner for Trade, Investment and Industry, Adaora Chukwu, described the deal as a milestone.

She said, “Before His Excellency came on board, one of the first promises he had made to the people of Enugu State was to revive our non-operational assets. United Palm Products Ltd is one significant asset that has been dormant for years. What we did today is the partial handover and the contract signing of UPPL to a company called Pragmatic Palm Ltd, which is a subsidiary of Diamond Stripes Ltd.”

She said the deal would create a number of jobs, adding that the multiplier effects in terms of increasing production in the oil palm industry would be favourable.

Quoting her, “Oil palm is an export commodity. We are not talking about the forex earnings into the state and also the building of capacity in-house, technology transfer, as well as skills and knowledge transfer to the people of Enugu State.”

The Managing Director Pragmatic Palms, George Nwangwu, said that palm products were in high demand, noting that United Palm Products Limited was capable of kick-starting the economic transformation of Enugu State.

According to him, “Agriculture is a business. We are going to bring in a lot of equipment, and we are going to process the palm. Not just the palm, the palm kernel is an export commodity. If you go back and look at the biggest import over the years, palm is actually number five on the list. So, it is a significant product, and we tend to make sure we optimise its potentials here.

“The idea is to kick-start the economic transformation of the state. If we produce enough, people will come and set up their soap factories and then employ more people. It has a multiplier effect.”