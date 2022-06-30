Enugu Govt Sympathises With Ekweremadu, Wishes Daughter Quick Recovery

The Enugu State government, Thursday, expressed concerns over the arrest and detention of former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu in the UK over alleged child trafficking.

Ekweremadu alongside his wife was arrested and charged to court on allegations of plotting to harvest an organ of a 15-year-old.

It was gathered that Ekweremadu’s daughter, Sonia, has a kidney problem, and requires a transplant.

A statement by the Enugu State government described Senator Ekweremadu as an illustrious son of the state and a foremost senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The statement said the government and the good people of Enugu State ‘are saddened by the unpleasant news of arrest, arraignment and subsequent remand in custody of Senator Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, in the United Kingdom’.

It, therefore, conveyed the thoughts and prayers of Gov Ugwuanyi and the people of the state to the entire family of Senator Ekweremadu ‘in this difficult time as we beseech the most merciful God to grant accelerated healing to Miss Sonia Ekweremadu’.

The state government extended its gratitude to the Federal Government of Nigeria and the National Assembly for their empathy, support, solidarity and legal intervention.

It appreciated the prayers of well-meaning Nigerians for early resolution of the issues.