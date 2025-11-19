Enugu Govt To Confiscate Abandoned Vehicles

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The government of Enugu State has given owners of vehicles abandoned by roadsides across the metropolis five days to evacuate them or risk being impounded.

The state also directed roadside mechanics in the metropolis to relocate to approved sites.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the state Ministry of Works and Infrastructure and the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority in a release signed by the Public Relations Officer, Works, Ngozi Ngene.

The release warned that defaulters would face dire consequences, including confiscation or paying of fine. It said abandoned vehicles and roadside mechanics were causing obstructions and also deface the metropolis.

According to the release, “The Enugu State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure and the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority have observed with deep concern the increasing number of abandoned, broken-down, and derelict vehicles scattered across major and minor roads in the state.

“Many road corridors have been converted into makeshift mechanic workshops where oil spillage, fuel leakage, welding activities, and other unregulated operations are carried out directly on the road surface. These activities weaken the asphalt, damage the road structure, obstruct the free flow of traffic, and endanger other road users.”

The release added that abandoned vehicles and unauthorised roadside activities had created avoidable traffic bottlenecks, environmental hazards, and serious safety risks across the state.

It explained that the decision was in the interest of public safety, orderly urban development, protection of public infrastructure, and the efficient use of state roads.

The statement stated that, “The Ministry of Works and Infrastructure and ECTDA hereby issue a joint notice to all vehicle owners, mechanics, and persons currently occupying road verges, road shoulders, and other unauthorised spaces along public roads, all abandoned vehicles, broken-down vehicles, makeshift mechanic workstations, and roadside activities that pollute or damage the road must be removed within five days of this announcement.

“The use of public roads for trading, long-term parking, mechanical repairs, oil changing, or any activity that obstructs traffic is strictly prohibited. Effective from Tuesday 25th November 2025, a coordinated enforcement operation will commence.

The release warned that all abandoned, obstructive, and improperly stationed vehicles would be removed from the roads, noting that sanctions would be imposed on violators “which may include but not limited to fines, towing and recovery fees, prosecution in accordance with the relevant laws of Enugu State.”

The agencies advised mechanics, artisans, traders, and all affected persons to relocate their operations to approved designated areas. It added that agencies were committed to maintaining clean, safe, orderly, and motorable roads for all residents of Enugu State.