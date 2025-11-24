Enugu Govt to Hold Town Hall On Digital Land Transformation

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Enugu State government has concluded plans to hold a stakeholders’ town hall meeting on Digital Land Transformation Programmes in the state.

The state Information Commissioner, Dr Malachy Agbo, stated this in a statement on Monday. He said the meeting, scheduled for Dec 2, 2025, would provide the public the guidelines on land ownership, the ongoing revalidation and digitization processes, government-approved layouts, and the operations of the state’s modernised digital land administration system.

Agbo said the initiative was part of the state’s commitment to transparency, citizen engagement, and a land management framework to protect the rights and investments of all landowners.

He stated that, “The town hall is expected to serve as a critical platform for clarifying issues, answering public questions, and ensuring that all stakeholders understand their roles and obligations under the new digital system.”

He added that the participants would have the opportunity to protect their land and investments by obtaining first-hand information from government officials, gaining clarity on compliance requirements, understanding key timelines and deadlines, and verifying government-approved layouts to avoid falling victim to land fraud.

He said there would be live demonstrations of the new digital land system and how to document and secure family land records for future generations during the meeting.

Quoting him, “One of the major highlights of the town hall will be the special on-site service available to landowners. As part of the engagement, the government will set up several service points at the venue to enable participants to experience, in real time, the seamless documentation, verification, and digital conversion of their land records.”

The commissioner described the engagement as an important opportunity for all stakeholders to familiarise themselves with the transformative changes underway in the state’s land administration sector.