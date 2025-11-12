Enugu Govt Unveils 2025 Scholarship Awards

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Enugu State government, through its Scholarship and Education Loans Board, on Wednesday, unveiled the state’s 2025 Scholarship Awards.

The awards, according to a release by the state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ndubueze Mbah, include 500 slots for undergraduates who must be in their first or second year in any tertiary institution in Nigeria.

The offer also includes 1,000 slots for indigenous teachers in Enugu State government schools who must “aspire to obtain their master’s degree and be willing to teach and form our children for a period of 10 years after the scholarship award”.

The awards also provided for 100 slots for postgraduates studying master’s and doctoral degrees at Nigerian universities.

The release specified that the beneficiaries must be indigenes of Enugu State with valid admission for undergraduates and postgraduates, as well as valid admission for teachers or admission into the 2025/2026 academic session.

The beneficiaries, according to the release, should provide their valid LGA of origin identification letters, valid admission letters, letters of acceptance of admission, attestation letters from the traditional rulers (HRH), and employment letters for teachers.

The commissioner stated that the examination for selection would be computer-based, adding that people with disabilities were eligible to apply.