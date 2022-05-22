Enugu Guber: 15 PDP Aspirants Sign MoU To Accept Gov Ugwuanyi’s Preferred Candidate As Consensus

Fifteen governorship aspirants from Enugu East senatorial zone of Enugu State, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Saturday, signed a memorandum of understanding to accept any of them chosen by Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as their consensus candidate.

The only aspirant who was absent is Prof Hilary Edeoga. THE WHISTLER reports that all the aspirants in the 2023 governorship race in the state are from Enugu East senatorial zone, except former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, who is from Enugu West zone.

The MoU was signed before the Enugu East Traditional Rulers Council, led by its chairman, HRH Igwe Julius Nnaji.

The MoU read in part: “To ensure a sustained brotherly and fraternal political zone both before and after the PDP

governorship primaries, we, the governorship aspirants from the Enugu-East senatorial zone, collectively and individually commit to the following:

“A campaign devoid of rancour and animosity, devoid of blackmail, sabotage, hate speech, and any other act(s) capable of sowing discord and negatively impacting the cohesion, peace, and unity of Enugu-East senatorial zone and Enugu State in

general.

“A peaceful campaign that ensures every candidate and his supporters are accommodated within the structure of whoever wins the primary nomination; peaceful primaries devoid of violence and other acts that could compromise the peace and security of the zone and the entire Enugu State.

“A compromise on matters that will promote unity, law, and order during the campaign and election period; respect for the governor of Enugu State and acceptance of his choice of a candidate from this group in the best interests of the zone and Enugu State at large.

“The avoidance of litigation as a result of the primaries’ conduct, regardless of who ultimately wins; the eventual integration and accommodation of all aspirants’ interests in any government led by a victorious aspirant from the one.”

The document was prepared under the direction of the Traditional Rulers Council of the Enugu-East Senatorial Zone, and the PDP zonal chairman, Enugu-East senatorial zone, Chief Nnamdi Nwafor.

Those that signed the document are Barr Chijioke Jonathan Edeoga, Prof Bart Nnaji, Mr Peter Mbah, Senator Gil Nnaji, Captain Evarest Nnaji, Rev Ifeanyi R. Nwoye, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, Dr G.O.C. Ajah, Dr Kingsley Udeh, Engr Beloved Dan Anike, Hon Nwabueze Ugwu, Dr Josef Ken Onoh, Engr Erasmus Anike, Prof Jehu Nnaji and Chukwudi Abraham Nneji.