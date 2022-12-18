Enugu Guber: Frank Nweke Promises To  Prioritise Welfare Of People Living With Disabilities

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The guber candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2023 elections in Enugu State, Mr Frank Nweke Jnr, Saturday, said his administration would champion the welfare of People Living With Disabilities if elected.

He stated this in Igbo-Eze South LGA during a town-hall meeting held in Ibagwa, headquarters of the council.

Nweke’s pledge followed a plea of recognition by Comrade

Nnadi Christian Ikechukwu, the chairperson of the Association of PLWD in Igbo-Eze South LGA.

Ikechukwu had told Nweke that, “We appreciate that only you, Frank Nweke, recognised us. You invited us to the unveiling of your manifesto. Another party whose name I don’t want to mention denied one of us a ticket but in APGA today, after you came in, we have persons living with disabilities as a ward chairman and as a House of Assembly candidate. All we ask for is good representation and recognition.”

Nweke assured the people that his administration had a robust plan to alleviate the difficulties experienced by the People Living With Disabilities.

In his words, “The first thing in our plan is to develop a data-driven approach that identifies the vulnerable in our state and integrate everyone in our plans for education, health, human rights, environment and social services.

“I give my word that you will have adequate representation in our government. The APGA philosophy of ‘Onye Aghana Nwanne Ya’ will be what guides everything we do, and no one will be left behind. You already see that it is happening.

“We will ensure that our urban planning, infrastructure, regulations, and institutions are developed to foster accessibility, inclusion, protection of rights and implementation of the Disability Act. We will begin with ensuring that public buildings are well equipped with ramps to make mobility easier.”

Nweke donated ten wheelchairs and ten crutches to the group which he said should be distributed to its most vulnerable members, in addition to a pair of prosthetic legs for one of the persons present.