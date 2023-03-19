Enugu Guber: INEC Discards BVAS, Declares PDP Governorship Candidate Winner Of Nkanu East LGA

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Peoples Democratic Party allegedly recorded over 30, 000 votes in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State in the gubernatorial election held on March, 18 2023.

This was disclosed at the INEC result declaration centre in Enugu this evening. The result came as Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate, Barr Chijioke Edeoga, and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Peter Mba, are moving at near par in their respective results.

Nkanu East LGA is where the guber candidate of the PDP, Mr Peter Mba, hails from. It is also where the slain LP senatorial candidate, Barr Oyibo Chukwu, hailed from.

Prior to the announcement of the results, the party agent of the Labour Party in the local government area, Dr Eugene Edeoga, had complained that the local government collation officer claimed that BIVAS machines malfunctioned, and they had to resort to manual accreditation and voting. The collation officer however claimed that he relied on what the polling officials told him.

As at the time of filing this report, the state collation officer asked the LGA collation officer to step aside for further interrogations.