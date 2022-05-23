Enugu Guber: Isi-Uzo LGA Cries Over Alleged Political Subjugation

Isi-Uzo Local Government Area should not be made permanent political slaves in Enugu State, the natives told THE WHISTLER on Monday ahead of the 2023 general elections.

They spoke on their alleged marginalization in the polity of the state in terms of political appointments and infrastructure. According to them, they had been denied the chance to produce elective office-holders and appointments into key positions in the state and at the federal level.

Our correspondent reports that Isi-Uzo LGA was a part of Enugu North senatorial zone where one of their sons, Sen Isaiah Ani, was even elected senator in the Second Republic.

The council area was however ceded to Enugu East zone, apparently to make it become a senatorial zone during the Abacha administration. It was an initiative of Sen Jim Nwobodo and Prof Bath Nnaji, who were then ministers in the Abacha junta. Other LGAs in the zone are Nkanu West, Nkanu East, Enugu South, Enugu East and Enugu North.

Among them, says researcher Dominic Okpe, from Neke, it is only Isi-Uzo LGA that has been left in darkness.

Okpe, a lecturer, said, “Nkanu West LGA has produced Sen Chimaroke Nnamani as governor and two-term senator. Nkanu East produced a deputy governor, Mr Sunday Onyebuchi, and former power minister Prof Bath Nnaji.

“Enugu South produced former governor and senator, Chief Jim Nwobodo, and former Senate president, Chief Ken Nnamani. Enugu East produced Prof Luke Anike, former vice chancellor, ESUT; Justice P. N. Emehelu, former chief judge of Enugu State; Rt Hon Uchenna Ubosi, current speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly.

“Enugu North LGA, where former governor C.C. Onoh hails from, produced Hon Dubem Onyia, a former minister.”

Chinedu Eke, from Mbu, said, “I was not born when the ceding was done. But Isi-Uzo has since become the proverbial political bat without a base. We are seen as political loot.”

He recalled that in 2010, an Isi-Uzo scholar, Prof Dennis Christopher Onah, was disqualified from contesting the vice-chancellorship of the state-owned Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) ‘because he was not from Enugu North senatorial zone whose turn it was to produce the VC’.

According to him, “In 2015, it was the turn of Enugu East zone to produce ESUT VC. The same Prof Onah from Isi-Uzo came first in the overall interview. He became the vice-chancellor designate of ESUT.

“Unfortunately, some interests influenced the then governor, Barr Sullivan Chime, to drop Prof Onah on the ground that he is not from the Nkanu ancestry. We lost it like slaves.”

An analyst, Obinna Ebe, from Eha-Amufu, told our correspondent that, “The recent statement by Senator Chimaroke Nnamani that Isi-Uzo will not produce the governor of the state in 2023 generated the current tension in our place. Are we lacking a state identity in Nigeria?

“It is the turn of Enugu-East zone to produce the next governor of the state by our zoning arrangement. Plans are on top gear to stop Isi-Uzo aspirants from emerging, on the basis that we not core Nkanu. I thank God that some Nkanu people are against such plans. They want equity and justice. We cry as Ndigbo against marginalization at the federal level, but we domesticate it in Enugu State.

“I am not campaigning for anybody, but Hon Chijioke Edeoga from Isi-Uzo is unblemished and the most competent in character and administrative savvy. Still, those that play gods are vowing not to allow him to emerge. Since the excise of Isi-Uzo in 1996, and the subsequent return to democracy in 1999, Isi-Uzo has never benefited in any political representation of the senatorial zone, whereas the rest five LGAs have continuously monopolized political positions.

“Incumbent Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is the only governor in the history of the state that has given us a sense of belonging. We appeal to him to use his good offices and the wisdom of God to save us from this perpetual slavery.”