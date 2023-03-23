Enugu Guber: Labour Party Rejects Mba’s Victory

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Enugu State chapter of the Labour Party, Thursday, rejected the result of the governorship election held in the state.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER reported that Peoples Democratic Party’s Peter Mba was declared winner of the polls on 18th March, 2023 after polling 160, 895 votes as against LP candidate Barr Chijioke Edeoga’s 157, 552.

The result declaration lingered till yesterday following over-voting recorded in Nkanu East LGA. INEC headquarters had to review it, leading to the reduction of the disputed 30, 000 votes to half.

LP’s ejection was contained in a statement by Barr Onuorah Odo, LP’s state publicity secretary.

According to him, “The election was marred by widespread and wholesale rigging, intimidation of voters, doctoring, mutilation and manipulation of the results, particularly the result of Nkanu East.

“It’s on record that the process of accreditation and use of BVAS was not followed in some of the polling units, especially Nkanu East.

Advertisement

“It’s also on record that in the course of the collation of results, the results of Nkanu East showed monumental disparities between the number of registered voters and the total number of votes, but the obviously compromised Inec decided to disregard the provisions of the Electoral Act and went ahead to declare the conspicuously padded results despite complaints from the opposition parties.

“This was the reason why they deliberately delayed the announcement of the result to pave way for further manipulations.”

Labour Party claimed that ‘the result as declared by Inec on the 22nd of March, 2023, four days after the elections were concluded, was heavily doctored and does not reflect the wishes of ndi Enugu State’.

Barr Odo added that, “We are registering our dissatisfaction over the electoral irregularities and malfeasances activated and actuated by heavy financial inducements.

“Let it be known that our great party is poised to deepen the root of democracy in Nigeria and cannot fold our arms and allow this level of electoral heist to go unchallenged.

Advertisement

“In due course, the position of the party will be made known as we have started assembling our facts together to do the needful. This is a rape on democracy.”