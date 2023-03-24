Enugu Guber: My Support For PDP’s Mbah Is Peter Obi’s Wish – LP Chieftain

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Comrade Kennedy Iyere, a Chieftain of the Labour Party, says his support for Dr Peter Mbah in the just-concluded Governorship Election in Enugu State is in line with the wishes of Mr Peter Obi.

It would be recalled that prior to the March 18 Governorship Election; Iyere led members of the Obidient Movement to endorse Mbah, then Governorship Candidate of the PDP and now Governor-Elect of Enugu State.

Iyere, who is the Convener of 40-Million Ballot Movement for Peter Obi, explained his action to newsmen on Friday after the declaration of Peter Mbah as the Enugu State Governor-Elect

He said his action was propelled by Obi’s desire to have competent people in all the states to help drive his development agenda.

According to him, the Obidient Movement adopted Peter Obi because of his character, competence and capacity, that did not mean we should withdraw our support from candidates of other parties that have capacity like Peter Obi.

“In one of my discussions with Peter Obi at Dennis Hotel few months ago, he told me firmly that he would want me to use my network to work with other individuals who have competence and capacity.

“As well, to work with him to be able to make Nigeria come back to life again.

“Therefore, what I came to Enugu to do is in line with what we believe that across the various political parties, you have competent people.

“By endorsing Mbah of PDP, we looked at all the candidates vying for the governorship position and by our assessment, we believe that he is the best and has the character, competence and capacity,” he said.

Commenting on the outcome of the Presidential Election and the court process which followed, Iyere reiterated that Obi remains his President and his mandate which was stolen would be retrieved.

“Pete Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed remain the best hands for the job and together with all men and women of goodwill, we will fight to reclaim his mandate,” he added.