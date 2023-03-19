Enugu Guber: PDP, LP Leading Other Parties

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Labour Party, LP, are in a horse race in the Enugu State governorship election held on Saturday.

Advertisement

Both parties have won four local government areas each, according to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The results show that PDP won in Aninri, Udi, Ezeagu, and Uzo-Uwani LGAs while Labour won in Oji-River, Igboeze North, Igbo Etiti and Isi-uzo LGAs.

In Aninri, PDP won with 6520 votes while Labour Party scored 3431 votes. In Udi, the PDP polled 13,633 against Labour’s 10,109. Labour recorded 12,518 votes to win in Isi-uzo while PDP polled 6,381 votes.

Labour also clinched Igbo Etiti with 11,941 votes while PDP trailed with 8959 votes.

The candidate of LP is Barr Chijioke Edeoga while that of PDP is Mr Peter Mba.