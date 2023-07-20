Enugu Guber: Tribunal Adjourns To August 16 As Mbah Closes Defence

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, Thursday, adjourned to 16th August, 2023 for adoption of written addresses.

At the hearing today, the PDP subpoenaed witness and chief of staff to the Enugu State Government, Barr Victor Udeh, presented before the tribunal letters and correspondences with the National Youth Service Corps as evidence that Gov Peter Mbah duly completed his youth service at his law firm in Lagos, and that his discharge certificate is not fake.

Labour Party’s governorship candidate in the election, Barr Chijioke Edeoga, and his party, in their petition, claimed that Mbah’s discharge certificate was forged. Edeoga, in his defence, subpoenaed NYSC, which consolidated his claims that it did not issue the certificate Mbah tendered.

In contrast, an operative of the Department of the State Services, Yamaya Isa Muhammad, Wednesday, under subpoena, claimed DSS, upon a petition by Dr Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, counsel to Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, carried out investigations on the issue of the alleged NYSC certificate and found out that it was duly issued by NYSC. Isa tendered his investigation report which was admitted by the tribunal as exhibit EPT/01/63.

During cross-examinations, the legal team of the petitioners, led by Asiwaju Adegboyega Awomolo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, asked Chief Udeh copious questions, including evidence of deliveries and acknowledgments of deliveries of all the letters and correspondences his chambers had with NYSC during Peter Mbah’s national service.

The defence was then closed, while the chairman of the tribunal, Justice A. Akano, adjourned the matter to August 16 for adoption of written addresses.

INEC had earlier in the week closed its defence without providing any witness. In all, the LP and Edeoga fielded 30 witnesses to support their claims, INEC had none, Gov Mbah presented two witnesses while the third respondent, PDP, fielded one witness.