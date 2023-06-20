Enugu Guber: Tribunal Quashes APC Petition Against Edeoga, Mbah

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Enugu State governorship election petition tribunal, Tuesday, dismissed the petition filed by Chief Uchenna Nnaji of the All Progressives Congress, APC, seeking to disqualify the governorship candidacy of Barr Chijioke Edeoga of the Labour Party, Governor Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Mr Frank Nweke jnr of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in the March 18 2023 election.

Chief Nnaji had through his counsel sought the disquafication of the trio on the grounds that they were not qualified. He claimed that Edeoga was not properly nominated to fly the flag of LP. He also claimed that Mr Nweke jnr belonged to the PDP while parading himself as APGA candidate.

On Governor Mbah’s case, the APC guber candidate alleged, among others, that Mbah forged his Senior Secondary School Certificate.

However, the tribunal’s dismissal of Nnaji’s petition was on technical grounds. It ruled that the pre-hearing notice filed by the petitioner was premature and ran foul of the 2022 Electoral Act.

The state APC is yet to react to the development.