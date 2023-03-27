Enugu Guber: UNN Professor Explains Role In Alleged 30, 000 Over-Voting Saga

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Oscar Eze, the collation officer of Owo Ward in Nkanu East LGA for Enugu State where the Independent National Electoral Commission purportedly allotted 30, 000 votes to the Peoples Democratic Party in the March 18 guber election, has explained his role in the alleged over-voting, stating he was not part of it.

Recall that the Labour Party raised alarm that the 30, 000 votes declared for the PDP were not captured by the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, prompting the review of the votes which cut the number by almost half.

Eze, a professor at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, was the collation officer of Owo Ward. Owo is the community of Mr Peter Mba, guber candidate of the PDP in the polls.

Eze stated his position in a statement gotten by THE WHISTLER, which he confirmed to our correspondent on Monday. Quoting him, “Having served as the governorship collation officer for Owo Ward in Nkanu East LGA, I stand in a proper position to put the records straight and clear some pockets of doubts.”

He said the collation of results at the INEC office near the LGA secretariat began at 7.30pm with the arrival of PO’s from different wards. He added that as at 1.30am on Sunday morning, the PO’s from Owo Ward had not returned to INEC office to submit their results.

In his words, “As at such late time, a majority of the collation officers had already completed their collation assignments from wards under them. The PO’s at Owo Ward finally returned around 2.00am but collation couldn’t start immediately as the SPO was nowhere to be found, as reported by PO’s.

“Collation of the results finally started around 2.30am. It was observed that only polling units 008, 009, 010 and 011 used BVAS machines for accreditation of voters, while seven polling units (001- 007) did not use BVAS machines.

“Steps 5 and 6 of the guideline for collation of results were activated but no response was observed. This was immediately brought to the attention of the EO, but couldn’t yield good results.

“Step 17 of the guideline (Form 40G) on collation was activated, as the hard copy of the Form 40G was not issued to CO alongside other collation materials, but still failed.”

He said when the justification of results from Owo could not stand, the only alternative was to cancel those results from Owo where these BVAS machines could not work.

According to him, “All these were brought to the attention of the LGA collation officer who also doubles as the LGA returning officer for gubernatorial election. I made it clear to the LGA collation officer that he should not collate the results for Owo ward, especially where BVAS machines could not work, and that the election in the affected areas without BVAS machines should be canceled so that a re-run should be fixed since the RATECH claimed that those BVAS machines malfunctioned.”

He said the LGA collation officer for gubernatorial election ‘claimed that he would not adopt my advice because his life would be in danger thereafter’, adding that all his efforts ‘to get the results from Owo Ward (polling units 001 to 007) were canceled generated a lot of tension as the news permeated everywhere that I want to cancel the gubernatorial election held at Owo’.

He added, “The cloud of tension and animosity became too thick to the point that I was advised from both within the area and outside Nkanu to make effort to leave the scene as my life was visibly in danger.

“At this point, all other collation officers from other wards had already left back to Enugu with the only two buses that conveyed all collation officers to the INEC office in Nkanu East, thereby leaving only me behind.”

He stated that as efforts to get the results from polling units 001 to 007 canceled with a view to rescheduling a re-run failed, he decided, ‘as a last option, to do a letter of complaint to the REC through the LGA collation officer/returning officer’.

According to Eze, “Unbelievably, the LGA collation/returning officer refused to accept this letter from me, insisting that unless the EO endorsed it, he would not collect the letter. The EO, on the other hand, also declined to endorse the letter.

“This particular action taken by me to initiate the process of cancellation of the polling unit results skyrocketed the tension in the area, and it became visibly obvious that my life was in danger since I have been abandoned with no vehicle to exit the area.”

The professor of biochemistry revealed that the total number of registered voters in Owo Ward was 6129, and wondered ‘how the number translated to 30,000 votes from Nkanu East LGA is not known to Owo Ward collation officer’.

In his words, “All the result sheets from all the eleven polling units in Owo have only one political party with votes and other parties scored zero. The recording of zero to other political parties was done at the polling units level and not at the ward collation level.”

He said when he could not obtain the protection and support of the EO to secure the rejection/cancellation of the results for a rerun, and ‘given the clear threats from a plethora of thugs, and without any security protection, it was clear that I was on my own and that my life was in obvious danger’.

He noted that, “How I, as Owo Ward collation officer, left the area and arrived in Enugu should be better imagined. The dead does not tell the story but the living.”

THE WHISTLER reports that Labour Party had rejected the outcome of the guber polls, and said it would reclaim its mandate at the court.