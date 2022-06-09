Enugu Guber: We’re Not Leaving PDP, We Support Peter Mba, Says -Hon Edeoga

Hon Chijioke Edeoga, who contested the governorship candidature of the Peoples Democratic Party in Enugu State, says he has aligned with the eventual winner, Mr Peter Mba.

Hon Edeoga, a former member of the House of Representatives, stated this in a release made available to THE WHISTLER in Enugu on Thursday.

The release, entitled, ‘We remain in the PDP, our party: We embrace Barr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, Our Candidate’, Edeoga stated that Mr Mba had ‘reached out to us and stretched out a hand of fellowship’.

According to him, “We are disposed to support him; the wellbeing of our people and our dear state being of utmost consideration.

“Alhough we were deeply disappointed with the outcome of the primary election, we have accepted the results in the interest of peace and stability of the state.”

He commended efforts made by his faithful towards the success of his quest to govern the state, and urged them to queue behind Mr Mba during the forthcoming general elections to ensure the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Quoting him, “Volunteers worked in every part of the state. They bought into my message of justice, equity, fairness and above all, character and competence.

“The message resonated with all and sundry. The cyberspace came alive; there were billboards, posters, T-shirts, caps everywhere echoing the message.

“During our consultations, the clergy, the traditional rulers, the intelligentsia, the stakeholders, were in full support. When it was time for the primaries, we were confident of victory.

“However, at the point when we thought victory was within reach, the unexpected happened. The disappointment was profound, an uneasy calm enveloped the state; you could hear a pin drop.

“In the heat of the moment, numerous concerned persons suggested we take our message and members to a different party to seek a fresh platform on which to actualize

our dreams.

“However, after giving it a careful and pragmatic thought, we decided to remain in PDP and support the standard-bearer, Barr Peter Ndubisi Mbah.”

While thanking his supporters, Edeoga stated that, “We have shown what’s possible when we come together and unite behind an idea. Thanks for your sweat, time, money, talents, intellect, which were so generously deployed in our great campaign.

“The whole world has taken notice and because of you, events in Enugu State will now be in public consciousness.”