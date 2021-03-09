Enugu Hosts ‘People&Politics Lecture’ On 2023 Election, Book Launch On God-fatherism

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The inaugural lecture of the People&Politics magazine, which is a discourse on Nigeria’s political vibes, holds on Thursday, April 1, 2021 in Enugu. The lecture series is a platform for intellectuals and various stakeholders to discuss political issues in the country.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the theme of the lecture is ‘Zoning, Power Rotation and The 2023 Elections’ to be delivered by former speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Mr Eugene Odoh.

Dr Desna Ajah, chairman of the organising committee, told our correspondent in Enugu on Tuesday that, “The event, which is double-barrelled, will also witness the unveiling of ‘Clash of Interests’, a book written by the publisher of People&Politics magazine, Mr Sheddy Ozoene. The book is a definitive account of key political developments in Enugu State since its creation thirty years ago.

“The event will be chaired by a season intellectual and administrator, Chief Alex Ogbonna. The ground-breaking, which is coming few months before the state’s 30th anniversary, will be unveiled by Engr Chris Ugwu, managing director of Cantec Energy Ltd.”

The author of the book, Sheddy Ozoene, told our correspondent that, “The theme of the book is built around the usual quarrels between godfathers and godsons. How godsons transmute to godfathers, and the crisis that ensues as godfather and godson struggle for control of party and political structures. It has happened with the three men who led Enugu State since 1999.

“It will be an addition to some of the accounts out there about our recent past, our political history especially. Such history helps us learn from our past, enrich our knowledge-base and probably help us in building a better political system that puts the people’s welfare at the centre.”