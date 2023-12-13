Enugu Inferno Kills Fire Officer

130 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A fire outbreak at the popular motor spare parts market, located at Coal Camp, Enugu, on Wednesday, killed a fire officer.

THE WHISTLER gathered that fire destroyed shops, vehicle accessories, and other categories of goods worth millions of naira.

The inferno killed one Engr Chigozie Ugwu, a firefighter, the state Chief Fire Officer, Engr Okwudiri Ohaa, said.

He died while trying to extinguish the ravaging fire, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning, a source said. The cause of the incident is yet unknown.

The President of the market association, Mr Mike Nomeh, told reporters that the fire was said to have started from a restaurant located somewhere within the market.

According to him, “The security personnel in the market noticed a shop that was burning in the night but they couldn’t open the shop due to heavy protector used to lock the shop.

“So, in the process, the fire got to a nearby restaurant where gas is used in cooking and that was what exploded and went out of control and spread through other shops.

“And by the time the firefighters arrived, a lot of devastation had been.”

The Chief Fire Officer of the state, Engr Okwudili Ohaa, said that the late fire officer, Mr Chigozie Ugwu, was dedicated to duty and was ever ready to respond to emergency calls.

In his words, “Chigozie Ugwu is one officer who many times doesn’t bother about his rank. Rather than sending his juniors to respond to emergencies, he would prefer to be there himself. It was very unfortunate that he died after putting off the raging fire

“We miss him and may his soul rest in peace.”