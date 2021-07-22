Enugu Killings: Gov Ugwuanyi Offers Automatic Employment To Slain Police Officers’ Wives

Enugu governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Thursday, offered automatic employment to wives of police personnel killed Wednesday by unknown gunmen in Enugu.

THE WHISTLER reports that about five policemen were killed at checkpoints in Obeagu-Amechi, Enugu South Local Government Area and Amagunze, Nkanu East LGA.

He made the offer when he paid condolence visits to the bereaved family. The governor also paid three months’ salaries of the slain cops alongside other cash donations.

Gov Ugwuanyi said the package was applicable to wives of other affected officers, adding that the spouses also had the option of scholarship for their children to secondary school level in place of automatic employment.

The governor was accompanied by a team of senior police officers led by the assistant commissioner of police in charge of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), ACP Fidelis Ogarabe.