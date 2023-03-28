Enugu LP Candidates Win Outstanding Assembly Elections

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Labour Party candidates were Tuesday declared winners of the outstanding two state Houses of Assembly elections held on March 18, 2023 in Enugu State.

Mr Obinna Ijere won Udenu State Constituency while Mr Harrison Ogara won that of Igboeze South. The two state constituencies were not declared up until today due to alleged insecurity.

Obinna polled 10, 055 votes to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Hon Solomon Izuchukwu Onah, who fell short of Ijere’s votes by 300 votes. Onah, former commissioner of lands in Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration, is the incumbent council chairman of Udenu LGA.

Obinna, relatively unknown, is said to be a business man.

On the other hand, Mr Ogara scored 9,165 votes to defeat other contestants, including Hon Victor Okechi of the PDP. Okechi served as sports commissioner in Gov Ugwuanyi’s administration, and currently the council chairman of Igboeze South LGA.

Ogara is the publisher of the Starlite, a periodic newspaper in the state. He, like Ijere, is relatively unknown in the political circle. Both were declared winners by the Independent National Electoral Commission under heavy security surveillance.

Our correspodent reports that for the first time, PDP will become the minority in the state Assembly with ten members as against LP’s fourteen.