Enugu Man Embraces Cucumber Farming After Botched Adventure In UAE

Christian Ikeonyanwa, from Ukehe in Igbo-Etiti Local Government of Enugu State, weekend, urged Nigerians to embrace agriculture instead of seeking uncertain greener pastures.

Christian, who lived in the United Arab Emirates for over two decades, said he returned to Nigeria after some challenges in the Arab nation.

He advised Nigerian leaders to introduce good policies, embark on rural development initiatives, and give agricultural grants to youths to make them have confidence in Nigeria.

In his words, “Nigeria has a comparative advantage in the agricultural sector. But we need an enabling environment. With the current insecurity, herders’ attacks, bad road networks, lack of agro-incentives, such as credit facilities and storage facilities, we would remain where we are.

“I returned to Nigeria in 2018, and joined cucumber business. I didn’t have any option when I returned because of frustration. I invested the little money I saved in it.

“Farming has challenges, but it has a lot of gains. It is the only profession that you can be doing other things in conjunction with. It doesn’t fade.

“Cucumber is lucrative. We do all-year-round farming here. Cucumber is used to produce juice, beverages, salad, among others. I advise our youths to embrace cucumber farming. Within three months, cucumber has started yielding for harvest.

“However, we need funding to buy equipment and operate optimally. If farmers are encouraged to operate, we shall reduce the unemployment rate in this country. We need funds to buy chemicals, fertilizers, and hire labour. We also need security.”